Saints Cornerback P.J. Williams Arrested for Drunk Driving

P.J. Williams was previously arrested for driving under the influence right before the 2015 NFL draft.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 23, 2019

Saints cornerback P.J. Williams was arrested early Wednesday in New Orleans on accusations of drunk driving, according to Ramon Antonio Vargas of The New Orleans Advocate.

Williams was booked on counts of drunk driving and careless driving around 1:10 a.m., and was bonded out of custody about three hours later.

A third-round pick by the Saints in the 2015 draft, Williams has had other run ins with the law concerning his driving. In the lead up to the 2015 draft, he was arrested for driving under the influence and admitted he "had a few drinks" before getting behind the wheel the night of his arrest.

Prior to that, Williams was involved in a hit-and-run incident that left his car and another vehicle totaled. An investigation by The New York Times found the Tallahassee Police Department gave Williams special treatment as he was only issued two tickets for the incident despite initially leaving the scene of the crash, which it was determined he caused. The investigation found the police never asked Williams if he had been drinking prior to the crash, or why he fled the scene before eventually returning.

After playing in just two games his first two seasons, Williams has appeared in every game but one for the Saints over the last two years. He had two interceptions last season, and one this year, which he returned for a 45-yard touchdown. He is set to be a free agent this offseason if he can't agree to a new deal with the Saints.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message