Saints cornerback P.J. Williams was arrested early Wednesday in New Orleans on accusations of drunk driving, according to Ramon Antonio Vargas of The New Orleans Advocate.

Williams was booked on counts of drunk driving and careless driving around 1:10 a.m., and was bonded out of custody about three hours later.

A third-round pick by the Saints in the 2015 draft, Williams has had other run ins with the law concerning his driving. In the lead up to the 2015 draft, he was arrested for driving under the influence and admitted he "had a few drinks" before getting behind the wheel the night of his arrest.

Prior to that, Williams was involved in a hit-and-run incident that left his car and another vehicle totaled. An investigation by The New York Times found the Tallahassee Police Department gave Williams special treatment as he was only issued two tickets for the incident despite initially leaving the scene of the crash, which it was determined he caused. The investigation found the police never asked Williams if he had been drinking prior to the crash, or why he fled the scene before eventually returning.

After playing in just two games his first two seasons, Williams has appeared in every game but one for the Saints over the last two years. He had two interceptions last season, and one this year, which he returned for a 45-yard touchdown. He is set to be a free agent this offseason if he can't agree to a new deal with the Saints.