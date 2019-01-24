Bill Belichick on Super Bowl: There’s Nothing in the Past That Does or Doesn’t Help Us

Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn't worried about last year's Super Bowl heading into this season's big game against the Rams. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 24, 2019

Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn't worried about last year's Super Bowl result while heading into this season's finale against the Rams. 

In a Thursday press conference, Belichick was asked about the Patriots 41–33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII. 

"Well, I think right now, this football team is this football team," Belichick said. "It’s not any other one, and we’re going to do the best we can to perform as well as we can against the Rams. That’s going to be a huge challenge, but it’s really just about us right now — there’s nothing in the past that does or doesn’t help us. We’re going to bond together and coach and play as well as we can next Sunday night."

BISHOPThe Patriots Are Underdogs in Their Own Minds, and That’s What Matters

This season, New England quarterback Tom Brady and the rest of the team have handled themselves as underdogs. Before the AFC Championship against the Chiefs, Brady said, "I know everyone thinks we suck and, you know, can’t win any games, so we’ll see. It’ll be fun."

The Patriots will be playing in their ninth Super Bowl in 18 years, while Brady is a five-time Super Bowl champion.

New England will face Los Angeles on Feb. 3 in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on CBS. 

