The 2018 NFL season is in the books. The TKTK were crowned this year's champions after defeating the TKTK Score in SUper Bowl LIII.

The season's end also marks the completion of 2019's full draft order. The Cardinals will make the draft's first selection after finishing with a league-low three victories, while the TKTK will have the last pick in the first round after being named Super Bowl champions.

Here is the full 2019 draft order:

1. Cardinals

2. 49ers

3. Jets

4. Raiders

5. Buccaneers

6. Giants

7. Jaguars

8. Lions

9. Broncos

10. Bills

11. Bengals

12. Packers

13. Dolphins

14. Falcons

15. Redskins

16. Panthers

17. Browns

18. Vikings

19. Titans

20. Steelers

21. Seahawks

22. Ravens

23. Texans

24. Raiders (via Bears)

25. Eagles

26. Colts

27. Raiders (via Cowboys)

28. Chargers

29. Chiefs

30. Packers (via Saints)

31. TBD

32. TBD