Here's how the 2019 NFL draft order shakes up.
The 2018 NFL season is in the books. The TKTK were crowned this year's champions after defeating the TKTK Score in SUper Bowl LIII.
The season's end also marks the completion of 2019's full draft order. The Cardinals will make the draft's first selection after finishing with a league-low three victories, while the TKTK will have the last pick in the first round after being named Super Bowl champions.
Here is the full 2019 draft order:
1. Cardinals
2. 49ers
3. Jets
4. Raiders
5. Buccaneers
6. Giants
7. Jaguars
8. Lions
9. Broncos
10. Bills
11. Bengals
12. Packers
13. Dolphins
14. Falcons
15. Redskins
16. Panthers
17. Browns
18. Vikings
19. Titans
20. Steelers
21. Seahawks
22. Ravens
23. Texans
24. Raiders (via Bears)
25. Eagles
26. Colts
27. Raiders (via Cowboys)
28. Chargers
29. Chiefs
30. Packers (via Saints)
31. TBD
32. TBD