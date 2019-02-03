Report: Fan Banned From Arrowhead Stadium For Life After Flashing Laser at Tom Brady

A laser was spotted near Tom Brady's face during the AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium.

By Jenna West
February 03, 2019

The fan who flashed a laser on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC Championship Game has been identified, banned for life from Arrowhead Stadium and could face charges from the Kansas City district attorney, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Kansas City police department initially wanted to charge the fan with disorderly conduct, but Chiefs officials pushed for "the hardest penalty possible," one source told Schefter.

In January, Kansas City television station KMBC reported that a green dot was spotted on Brady's upper body and face at least three different times during the fourth quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium. The NFL said they would look into the report.

A source also told Schefter that military members have reached out to Brady to tell him that lasers shined near his face could cause irreversable eye damage.

Lasers are prohibited at NFL games, and security will be checking from them on Sunday at Super Bowl LIII.

