Although he is currently in rehab and on an indefinite suspension for "multiple violations" of the NFL's drug policy, there is a chance Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon is reinstated into the league by the start of training camp for next season, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Gordon was suspended in late December for his violations, which were for "more than marijuana."

When Gordon announced he was "stepping away from football," he said he planned to focus on his mental health. Rapoport adds that Gordon has been doing better in rehab, where he will be watching his team play in Super Bowl LIII against the Rams.

Gordon has already missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

In 11 games with the Patriots this season, Gordon had 40 catches for 720 yards and three touchdowns. He also had one 17-yard touchdown reception in the one game he played with the Browns.