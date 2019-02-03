The Patriots are back in the Super Bowl for their ninth appearance in the last 18 years behind another strong performance from quarterback Tom Brady.

But despite the dominance over the last two decades, New England does not have the most Super Bowl titles ever.

That honor goes to the Steelers: Pittsburgh has won the most Super Bowls with six titles in eight appearances. The Steelers last won in Super Bowl XLIII in February 2009.

San Francisco, Dallas and New England have five wins apiece. The Patriots picked up their last victory in Super Bowl LI in an epic comeback win over the Falcons. New England appeared in Super Bowl LII last year, but lost 41–33 to the Eagles. The Patriots will face the Rams in this year's big game.

The Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants have four titles.

The Denver Broncos, Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders and the Washington Redskins have three each.

On the flipside, 12 teams have never won a Super Bowl. With a victory over the Patriots last year, the Eagles picked up their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

Super Bowl LIII will be played Feb. 3 in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.