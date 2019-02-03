NFL Teams with the Most Super Bowl Titles

Find out which teams have won the most Super Bowls.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 03, 2019

The Patriots are back in the Super Bowl for their ninth appearance in the last 18 years behind another strong performance from quarterback Tom Brady.

But despite the dominance over the last two decades, New England does not have the most Super Bowl titles ever. 

That honor goes to the Steelers: Pittsburgh has won the most Super Bowls with six titles in eight appearances. The Steelers last won in Super Bowl XLIII in February 2009.

San Francisco, Dallas and New England have five wins apiece. The Patriots picked up their last victory in Super Bowl LI in an epic comeback win over the Falcons. New England appeared in Super Bowl LII last year, but lost 41–33 to the Eagles. The Patriots will face the Rams in this year's big game. 

The Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants have four titles.

The Denver Broncos, Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders and the Washington Redskins have three each. 

On the flipside, 12 teams have never won a Super Bowl. With a victory over the Patriots last year, the Eagles picked up their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

Super Bowl LIII will be played Feb. 3 in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message