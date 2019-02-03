Watch: Patriots' Tom Brady Has One Final Message Before Super Bowl LIII

What more could Tom Brady have to say as he gets ready for his ninth Super Bowl?

By Khadrice Rollins
February 03, 2019

Tom Brady is ready for his ninth Super Bowl.

The Patriots quarterback has been using his Instagram all postseason to hype up fans in the lead up to games and to take jabs at his haters after picking up victories.

So, of course the four-time Super Bowl MVP was going to share one more video before Sunday's Super Bowl LIII against the Rams, the same team he beat for his first career Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl XXXVI.

The cameos in this week's video include Hall of Famer Ty Law, two-time Pro Bowler Willie McGinest, Tedy Bruschi, Troy Brown, Kevin Faulk and Lawyer Milloy. Prior to the AFC championship, Brady recruited fellow Boston sports legends Paul Pierce, David Ortiz and Zdeno Chara to help with his pregame video.

If New England wins Sunday, expect to see Brady drop another video Monday reminding everyone of his and the team's greatness.

Super Bowl LIII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

