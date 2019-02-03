Watch: Tony Romo's Best Calls From Super Bowl LIII

The former NFL quarterback-turned-soothsayer delivered some magic.

By Kaelen Jones
February 03, 2019

Tony Romo's football knowledge was on fire during Super Bowl LIII. And the former Cowboys gunslinger stepped into the booth already on fire.

In 13 seasons in the NFL, Romo never managed the reach the Super Bowl, but showed more than some appreciation for his opportunity to be at the championship game in person.

Then, once the game got started, Romo the Prophet began to show off his soothsayer skills. While his first notable call wasn't made framing up a play pre-snap, he did point out that his partner, Jim Nantz, was going to jinx Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski during a first-quarter field-goal attempt.

Follow along as we update this story with Romo's best calls throughout the night.

NFL

