Tony Romo's football knowledge was on fire during Super Bowl LIII. And the former Cowboys gunslinger stepped into the booth already on fire.

In 13 seasons in the NFL, Romo never managed the reach the Super Bowl, but showed more than some appreciation for his opportunity to be at the championship game in person.

Nantz: Let me bring in my friend. Welcome to the Super Bowl, Tony Romo.



Romo: I've been waiting to hear "welcome to the Super Bowl my whole life."



Romo off to a strong start. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 3, 2019

Then, once the game got started, Romo the Prophet began to show off his soothsayer skills. While his first notable call wasn't made framing up a play pre-snap, he did point out that his partner, Jim Nantz, was going to jinx Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski during a first-quarter field-goal attempt.

