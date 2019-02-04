The Patriots captured their sixth Super Bowl in franchise history Sunday when they defeated the Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.

Despite not playing in the game, wide receiver Josh Gordon will still receive a Super Bowl ring with the rest of the team, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely back in December, coinciding with when he stepped away from the team to address his mental health. The suspension was for "violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement" after he already had multiple offenses regarding the league's substance abuse policy.

However, Gordon still gets a ring as he was never released by the team despite stepping away to go to rehab.

Celebrate the Patriots' Super Bowl win with Sports Illustrated's commemorative package

Prior to the game, it was reported that Gordon could potentially be reinstated by training camp next season. He played 12 games in 2018 and 11 of those with New England. In those 11 contests, he had 40 catches for 720 and three touchdowns.

In Super Bowl LIII, wide receiver Julian Edelman took home MVP honors for snagging 10 catches for 141 yards in the win.