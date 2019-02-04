Patriots Wide Receiver Josh Gordon Will Still Get Super Bowl Ring Despite Suspension

Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely in late December.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 04, 2019

The Patriots captured their sixth Super Bowl in franchise history Sunday when they defeated the Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.

Despite not playing in the game, wide receiver Josh Gordon will still receive a Super Bowl ring with the rest of the team, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely back in December, coinciding with when he stepped away from the team to address his mental health. The suspension was for "violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement" after he already had multiple offenses regarding the league's substance abuse policy.

However, Gordon still gets a ring as he was never released by the team despite stepping away to go to rehab.

Celebrate the Patriots' Super Bowl win with Sports Illustrated's commemorative package

Prior to the game, it was reported that Gordon could potentially be reinstated by training camp next season. He played 12 games in 2018 and 11 of those with New England. In those 11 contests, he had 40 catches for 720 and three touchdowns.

In Super Bowl LIII, wide receiver Julian Edelman took home MVP honors for snagging 10 catches for 141 yards in the win.

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message