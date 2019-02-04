Rams coach Sean McVay insisted that Todd Gurley was healthy when asked after Super Bowl LIII if his star running back was healthy. McVay echoed Gurley's earlier comments about his knee being fine, but added that much of Gurley's struggles Sunday night were a result of his own decision making on the sidelines.

"Yes, he is. Really, I never enabled us to get into a rhythm offensively," McVay told reporters. "We didn’t have any third down conversions really the whole first half. They did a good job, and it seemed like every time we had a little bit of a positive play, we would end up having a penalty or move ourselves back. I think a lot of it was a result of some things they did, but also, the play selection."

He continued: "They did a good job and I certainly didn’t do good enough for us. Todd is healthy, and we just didn’t really get a chance to get anybody going today offensively and that starts with me.”

Gurley finished with 10 attempts for 35 yards and one catch for a loss of one yard as the Rams offense struggled against New England's defense.

The 24-year-old running back's Super Bowl showing followed a disappointing showing in his team's NFC championship overtime win. When asked about why he struggled in two consecutive games, McVay again took the blame.

"I actually think it is more of a result of the kind of opportunities he had," the coach said.

Gurley also spoke on the topic, saying that his knee is not injured.

“I know there’s been a lot of concern about my knee but I really am fine,” Gurley told reporters.

Celebrate the Patriots' Super Bowl win with Sports Illustrated's commemorative package

Gurley missed two games at the end of the regular season after suffering a knee injury. He underwent an MRI after the team’s Week 15 loss to the Eagles which did not show any damage. He told reporters after Sunday's loss that he does not expect to have surgery this offseason.