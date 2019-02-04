Leave it to college kids to celebrate by burning things to the ground.

Following the Patriots 13–3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, students at UMass went the fire route.

While the place wasn't actually burning to the ground, there was a huge bonfire that created quite the chaotic scene.

I am not on reporter duty tonight, but this is what the townhouses looked like a half hour ago if anyone was wondering @MDCollegian pic.twitter.com/ekRMT9TDyu — Amin Touri (@Amin_Touri) February 4, 2019

Students also gathered cheering and throwing what appears to be toilet paper.

The celebrations will continue when the City of Boston will throw another duck boat parade on Tuesday. It's the sixth time in 18 years that Boston will host a Super Bowl parade.

Tuesday's parade will mark the city's second celebration for the 2018 sports year, after the Red Sox beat the Dodgers in the World Series in five games.