Watch: UMass May Burn to the Ground After Patriots' Super Bowl Victory

Leave it to the college kids to celebrate by burning things to the ground.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 04, 2019

Following the Patriots 13–3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, students at UMass went the fire route. 

While the place wasn't actually burning to the ground, there was a huge bonfire that created quite the chaotic scene. 

Students also gathered cheering and throwing what appears to be toilet paper.

The celebrations will continue when the City of Boston will throw another duck boat parade on Tuesday. It's the sixth time in 18 years that Boston will host a Super Bowl parade. 

Celebrate the Patriots' Super Bowl win with Sports Illustrated's commemorative package

Tuesday's parade will mark the city's second celebration for the 2018 sports year, after the Red Sox beat the Dodgers in the World Series in five games.

      Modal message