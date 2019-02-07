Former Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray Will Attend NFL Scouting Combine

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray will attend the NFL Scouting Combine.

By Charlotte Carroll
He is listed as an official combine participant after declaring for the draft in January. He was the No. 9 pick in the MLB draft in June 2018. 

Murray, this season's Heisman winner, is weighing a future in the NFL or playing for the Oakland A's organization. He has been quiet so far, dodging direct questions on which sport he will choose. The MMQB's Albert Breer broke down the key dates on Murray's calendar in Thursday's Game Plan, with key benchmarks arriving soon in both his budding MLB and NFL careers.

ORRIs Kyler Murray Ready to Be the Fuel for the NFL Draft Hype Machine?

Murray played both sports at Oklahoma and led the Sooners to a 12-1 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff by throwing for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns. He also ran for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns. Oklahoma lost to Alabama in the semifinals. Last spring, Murray was a star centerfielder with a .296 batting average and 10 home runs.

The scouting combine begins Feb. 26 in Indianapolis, while the NFL draft starts April 25 in Nashville. 

