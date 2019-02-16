The Memphis Express will host the Arizona Hotshots on Saturday, Feb. 16 in Week 2 of the Alliance of American Football.

Former Wake Forest quarterback John Wolford led the Arizona Hotshots to a win in Week 1. Despite a close game at halftime, the Hotshots beat the Salt Lake Stallions, 38–22. Wolford went 18–for–29 with 275 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 23 rushing yards.

The Express struggled in their debut behind quarterback Christian Hackenberg. His team lost to the Birmingham Iron, 26-0. Hackenberg went 10–for–23 with 87 yards and one interception.

Here's how to watch the gmae:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.