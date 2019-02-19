Starting Tuesday, NFL teams can select players to use the franchise tag on as a means of securing another year of service without free agency and in hopes of reaching a long term deal.

Teams have until March 5 to use it, and once it's tendered and signed, teams and players have until July 15 to try to negotiate a deal.

If no deal is reached, the player must play until that tag, which is not to be less than the average of the league's top five salaries at the player's position.

In each of the past two years, five teams have used the tag on players, with only three able to reach a deal before the deadline.

The scouting combine and college pro days are also approaching in preparation for April's draft as teams continue to set draft boards.

Here are all the latest rumors and news around NFL.

• Joe Flacco has passed his physical, which clears the way for his trade to the Broncos to be complete once the new league year starts. (Albert Breer, SI.com)

• The 49ers are expected to use the franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould. Gould made 33 of his 34 field goals attempts in 2018. (Matt Maiocco, NBC Sports Bay Area)

• Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray says he will attend the combine but is undecided on participating in the drills.

• There are no active negotiations on a contract extension for Giants safety Landon Collins. (Josina Anderson, ESPN)

• Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown posted a video saying he wants any team interested to give him a call and that he wants guaranteed money. Brown is set to have a $22.2 million cap hit for next season.

• The Jaguars have picked up a 2019 team option on defensive end Calais Campbell. Campbell is set to make $12 million in base salary next season. (Team announcement)

• The Lions likely won't use the franchise tag this year. The Lions used the tag last year on defensive end Ziggy Ansah. (Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press)

• Former Oklahoma All-America wide receiver Marquise Brown will miss the combine and his pro day due to Lisfranc surgery on his foot. Brown is expected to be a first-round pick. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)