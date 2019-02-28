Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray measured 5'10 1/8" and 207 pounds at the NFL combine on Thursday, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Few have questioned Murray's skill after he won the Heisman Trophy in December, but there has been plenty of speculation about Murray's measurables ahead of the combine in Indianapolis. Murray is the smallest quarterback to enter the NFL draft in 2019.

Murray's hand size was recorded at 9 1/2 inches, while his armlength measured just over 28 inches.

Murray's measurements aren't completely out of step with successful NFL quarterbacks. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson checked in at 5'11", 205 pounds at the 2012 combine, while Saints signal caller Drew Brees checks in at 6'0", 209 pounds, according to the NFL.

Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray came in at 5-foot-10.1 and 207 pounds, source said. Big win for him. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 28, 2019

More on Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray ...



Hand size: 9.4

Arm length: 28.4

Wing span: 69.4 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 28, 2019

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Murray doesn't plan on throwing at the combine. The Heisman winner also doesn't intend to participate in drills or testing. Murray will do interviews and his medical evaluations at the combine and work out at Oklahoma's pro day instead, reports the network's Tom Pelissero.

The former Oklahoma quarterback is a potential top-15 pick in the NFL draft, which starts on on April 25. Murray tallied 54 touchdowns in his lone season as the Sooners' starter in 2018, throwing for 4,361 yards and rushing for 1,001. He became Oklahoma's seventh Heisman winner in 2018 after Baker Mayfield, now with the Browns, won the award in 2017.