INDIANAPOLIS — Here’s a counterpoint to everyone accusing Kyler Murray of not loving football or competition because he opted out of any on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine: What did he have to gain?

I think colleague Jonathan Jones nailed the why in his wrap-up from the combine Thursday. This week was about the perception of height and weight, of winning some battle of semantics—and that battle is over (for those who missed it, Murray measured at 5' 10 1/8" and 207 pounds). His reasoning for not wanting to run or throw after packing on weight to check another box should have been that obvious to the rest of us. But if you’re a player—any player—who, for years, has been subject to the whims of general managers who will consider dumping you the second a better option comes along, or a head coach disconnected from the front office who will half-heartedly consider shoving you into a system that doesn’t suit your needs, or the machinations of a draft process built to tear someone down to the studs over the course of several grueling weeks, why wouldn’t you want to protect yourself?

How can Murray not be a “gamer” because he didn’t want to throw to receivers he’s never worked with before, or run plays he’s never executed before, in front of people who would obviously hold any mistakes he made in this haphazard forum against him? Why wouldn’t he want to take a week to script a set of throws and movements that accentuate how a team should use him at his pro day, kind of like what he’d be doing as a regular quarterback in the league anyway?

I understand the inevitable counter argument, which is that, for a “real quarterback,” circumstances shouldn’t matter. Coaches, fans and media will pound their chests and say they want the kind of guy who, if a game of football breaks out at their own wedding, they’ll drop everything else, use the frosting from the cake as eye black, tear off their sleeves and rifle a diving touchdown pass into the buffet line. (This image brings to mind a certain NFL commercial.)

But aren’t these the same people who say that the tape doesn’t lie, and cling to the movements they see on All-22 as some kind of unshakable modicum of truth? If your job consists of interpreting a player’s abilities in that context, what do a few throws, sans pads or helmet, actually do to change your mind? And if they did, what does that say about the draft process altogether?

Not getting this newsletter in your inbox yet? Sign up for The MMQB’s Morning Huddle.

HOT READS

NOW ON THE MMQB: Live at the combine with Mike Mayock … Should Jason Witten’s return to the field scare networks searching for fresh-off-the-field talent? ... What the media has missed in its coverage of Robert Kraft.

WHAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: The NFL, the queer community, and a path to acceptance … Trent Richardson wants to be the NFL’s next great comeback story … Why Nick Foles should go to Jacksonville.

PRESS COVERAGE

1. Johnny Manziel to the Alliance of American Football? *Wails metal riff on guitar*

2. Jon Gruden would like to see Matt Patricia and the Lions on Hard Knocks. That makes one of us!

3. Two options to eventually replace Eli Manning.

4. Inside the economy of a West Texas oil boom town.

5. Who are the most miscast running backs in the NFL?

THE KICKER

Sit back and admire the true G.O.A.T., Phil Ivey.

Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.