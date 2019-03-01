Starting this week, prospects who are expected to be selected in the NFL draft will gather in Indianapolis for the annual scouting combine, ahead of April's draft in Nashville.

Meanwhile, the business of free agency and roster shaping has essentially started as teams can select players to use the franchise tag on as a means of securing another year of service without free agency and in hopes of reaching a long-term deal.

Teams have until Tuesday to use it, and once it's tendered and signed, teams and players have until July 15 to try to negotiate a deal.

If no deal is reached, the player must play out the year under the tag, which is not to be worth less than the average of the league's top five salaries at the player's position.

In each of the past two years, five teams have used the tag on players, with only three able to reach a deal before the deadline.

Here are all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL.

• Former Broncos and Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas faces felony charge of vehicular assault stemming from a crash earlier this month. (Associated Press)

• The Los Angeles Chargers have “no timetable” on an extension for running back Melvin Gordon.

• The New York Jets are placing a second-round tender on restricted free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson. The tender is worth $3.11 million. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Carolina Panthers currently don't plan to pursue a veteran quarterback in free agency with Cam Newton recovering from shoulder injury. (David Newton, ESPN.com)

• Kyler Murray told scouts and several NFL teams' personnel that he doesn't plan to throw at the combine. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Sean McVay said Ndamukong Suh was very impactful, especially in the playoffs. McVay said he'll let him test the market as talks continue around his one-year, $14 million deal expiring at the start of the league year. (Sean McVay)