At 6-foot-6 and weighing 260 pounds, Montez Sweat's unofficial 40 time is mind-boggling.
The next time somebody says football players are much bigger, stronger and faster than ever before, they should just show this video of former Mississippi State defensive lineman Montez Sweat.
At the NFL scouting combine Sunday, Sweat showed off his wheels and proved to be the fastest defensive lineman ever. Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 260 pounds, Sweat defied human nature and ran a faster 40-yard dash than Odell Beckham Jr. and shattered the record for a defensive lineman.
Montez Sweat may have just set a combine record for defensive linemen
Running a 4.42u 40-yard dash.
That 4.42 unofficial time actually shortchanged what Sweat did. His official time was 4.41, which is 0.2 seconds faster than the aforementioned Giants wide receiver and .12 seconds faster than the next closest defensive lineman.
2019 #NFLCombine
1. Montez Sweat - 4.41
2. Brian Burns - 4.53
3. Rashan Gary - 4.58
4. Chase Winovich - 4.59
But if you still don't really understand just how fast Sweat is, maybe this will help.
If teams weren't already thinking Sweat is a freak athlete who could change their pass rush, this certainly helped make the case.