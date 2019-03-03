Watch: Montez Sweat Tops Odell Beckham, Sets DL Record for 40-Yard Dash

At 6-foot-6 and weighing 260 pounds, Montez Sweat's unofficial 40 time is mind-boggling.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 03, 2019

The next time somebody says football players are much bigger, stronger and faster than ever before, they should just show this video of former Mississippi State defensive lineman Montez Sweat.

At the NFL scouting combine Sunday, Sweat showed off his wheels and proved to be the fastest defensive lineman ever. Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 260 pounds, Sweat defied human nature and ran a faster 40-yard dash than Odell Beckham Jr. and shattered the record for a defensive lineman.

That 4.42 unofficial time actually shortchanged what Sweat did. His official time was 4.41, which is 0.2 seconds faster than the aforementioned Giants wide receiver and .12 seconds faster than the next closest defensive lineman.

But if you still don't really understand just how fast Sweat is, maybe this will help.

If teams weren't already thinking Sweat is a freak athlete who could change their pass rush, this certainly helped make the case.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message