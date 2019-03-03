How's New Orleans? Still very angry after its loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship thanks to a blown call on the part of the refs.

The city is still so upset that there was an entire float dedicated to the missed pass interference call.

One Mardi Gras krewe, Krewe d'Etat, came up with the "Robbin' Refs" marching group and the float named "Willful Blindness."

The group dressed as blind refs with an image of commissioner Roger Godeell as a clown on the back of the shirt.

New Orleans: Still VERY mad pic.twitter.com/J40EYvCRfN — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) March 4, 2019

The top of the float had "NFL" spelled out in Braille.

Krewe d’Etat to lampoon NOLA No-Call with Willful Blindness float pic.twitter.com/dbtYqxTGa2 — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) March 1, 2019

The no-call came with under two minutes left in the game. With the Saints facing third-and-10 on the Rams' 13-yard line, quarterback Drew Brees threw an incomplete pass to Tommylee Lewis. The Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman broke up the pass but appeared to make contact with Lewis well before the pass came. Without what should've been a penalty against Los Angeles, the Rams got the ball back, kicked a game-tying field goal before beating the Saints 26–23 in overtime.

The Rams then lost to the Patriots in the Super Bowl.