Watch: Saints Fans Are Still Angry as 'Robbin' Refs' Take Over Mardi Gras Parade

Screenshot via @SI_ExtraMustard

How's New Orleans? Still very angry.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 03, 2019

How's New Orleans? Still very angry after its loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship thanks to a blown call on the part of the refs. 

The city is still so upset that there was an entire float dedicated to the missed pass interference call. 

One Mardi Gras krewe, Krewe d'Etat, came up with the "Robbin' Refs" marching group and the float named "Willful Blindness." 

The group dressed as blind refs with an image of commissioner Roger Godeell as a clown on the back of the shirt. 

The top of the float had "NFL" spelled out in Braille.

The no-call came with under two minutes left in the game. With the Saints facing third-and-10 on the Rams' 13-yard line, quarterback Drew Brees threw an incomplete pass to Tommylee Lewis. The Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman broke up the pass but appeared to make contact with Lewis well before the pass came. Without what should've been a penalty against Los Angeles, the Rams got the ball back, kicked a game-tying field goal before beating the Saints 26–23 in overtime.

The Rams then lost to the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

