NFL Rumors: Are the Jets Favored to Sign Le'Veon Bell?

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as NFL teams prepare for the draft and free agency.

By Kaelen Jones
March 04, 2019

As the NFL Scouting Combine begins to wrap up in Indianapolis, the focus of the NFL offseason will to roster shakeups and free agency ahead of the draft.

With the new league year almost here, it won't be much longer before certain players, such as Le'Veon Bell and Nick Foles, find new homes. Meanwhile, speculation continues to linger over where Antonio Brown will be playing in 2019.

Here are all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL:

• The Jets are "undeniably the favorite" to sign free-agent running back Le'Veon Bell. New York is also interested in signing RB Tevin Coleman. (Connor Hughes, The Athletic)

• The Steelers have enough interest in receiver Antonio Brown to trade him ahead of March 17. The Broncos, Cardinals and Raiders are among the teams interested. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Texans played the non-exclusive franchise tag on DE/OLB Jadeveon Clowney. (Team)

• The Redskins inquired about Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater during the combine. (Jake Russell, Washington Post)

• Ohio State CB Kendall Sheffield suffered a partially torn left pectoral while repping during the bench press at the combine on Saturday. Surgery won't be needed. (Kimberly Jones, NFL Network)

• Free-agent QB Nick Foles is expected to sign with the Jaguars. (Les Bowen, Philadelphia Inquirer)

• Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is "very interested" in Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray. (Peter King via Dan Patrick Show)

