When free agency officially opens later this month, the Jacksonville Jaguars appear to be the only team that will go after quarterback Nick Foles, Les Bowen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bowen notes that there is still time prior to March 11 when teams can start talking with players about potential deals, but as of now, the Jaguars are expecting to sign Foles and there isn't going to be much of a market for the Super Bowl LII MVP. The Eagles announced last week that they would not use the franchise tag on Foles and instead let him hit free agency.

Jeff McLane of The Inquirer reports Jacksonville has already started getting it's deal together, but it is expected to be below market value for a starting quarterback.

The Jaguars are preparing to move on from 2014 No. 3 pick Blake Bortles, who was benched toward the end of a disappointing 5-11 season. At the same time Bortles was benched, the team also fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

John DeFilippo is replacing Hackett this upcoming season. He was the Eagles quarterbacks coach when Foles led the team to its first-ever Super Bowl victory.

Over the last two seasons in which Foles has come on late due to Carson Wentz injuries, he has tossed for 1,950 yards and 12 touchdowns with six interceptions over 12 games, eight of which he started. He also went 4-1 in the playoffs the last two seasons.