After a tense 2018 season, Steelers' star wideout Antonio Brown requested a trade from his long-time team on Feb. 12. Between tensions with franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, coach Mike Tomlin and Steelers' ownership and all the accompanying drama, Brown has decided that he's ready to move on.

Despite the rocky relationships and his absence from the team's regular season finale against the Bengals, Brown still finished last season with 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns.

But after nine seasons in Pittsburgh, a new home will soon be in store for the veteran receiver.

Here are all the latest rumors and news regarding Antonio Brown:

• The Antonio Brown trade market has become a "one team race" as all the other potential trade partners "decided the price was too high." (Josina Anderson, ESPN.com)

• Teams that have spoken to the Steelers about a potential trade for Brown have been told that a deal is expected to be in place by Friday. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Steelers have begun to listen to teams looking to acquire wide receiver Antonio Brown. The Jets and Cardinals are out, while three new teams have shown interest in the last 48 hours. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Cardinals have no interest in acquiring wide receiver Antonio Brown. (Kent Somers, Arizona Republic)