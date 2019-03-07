Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: Raiders Favored to Land Steelers Wide Receiver

Brown is looking for a new home after nine seasons with the Steelers.

By Michael Shapiro
March 07, 2019

After a tense 2018 season, Steelers' star wideout Antonio Brown requested a trade from his long-time team on Feb. 12. Between tensions with franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, coach Mike Tomlin and Steelers' ownership and all the accompanying drama, Brown has decided that he's ready to move on.

Despite the rocky relationships and his absence from the team's regular season finale against the Bengals, Brown still finished last season with 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. 

But after nine seasons in Pittsburgh, a new home will soon be in store for the veteran receiver.

Here are all the latest rumors and news regarding Antonio Brown:

• The Raiders are largely viewed as the frontrunner to land Antonio Brown on the trade market. (Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports)

• The Cardinals, Jets and Broncos bowed out of the Brown sweepstakes before Pittsburgh's Friday deadline. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Pittsburgh is "holding out hope" it can receive a first-round pick for Brown. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• A deal for Brown is "expected to be in place" by Friday. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

 

 

