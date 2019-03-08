President Donald Trump watched Robert Kraft's New England Patriots win Super Bowl LIII in the company of the founder of the Florida day spa where Kraft was charged with soliciting prostitution, The Miami Herald reported on Friday.

According to the report, Trump posed for a selfie during a Super Bowl party at his West Palm Beach country club with Li Yang. Yang told the Herald that she and her family had sold Orchids of Asia in 2013, and while she still owns several day spas in the area, none of the 10 shut down in February's bust are registered to her or her family.

President Donald Trump cheered Robert Kraft’s team to Super Bowl victory with founder of spa where he was bustedhttps://t.co/jnpu9C5nc7 pic.twitter.com/fh24lauX0P — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) March 8, 2019

Nineteen days after Trump and Yang took the photo, Kraft was charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution stemming from visits to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa & Massage in Jupiter, Fla. Authorities said they have Kraft on tape at the spa from the morning of and day before January's AFC Championship Game. The video has not been made available to the public. A spokesperson for Kraft denied his participation in the alleged incident.

Yang has been recently spotted in other photos with Trump and Trump's children and has reportedly made contributions to Trump Victory and the president's campaign.

After Kraft was charged, Trump told reporters that he was "surprised" to hear about Kraft being charged with soliciting prostitution in Florida.

"It's very sad. I was very surprised to see it," Trump said. "He's proclaimed his innocence totally."

Kraft is scheduled to be arraigned on charges of soliciting prostitution on March 28 in Palm Beach County.