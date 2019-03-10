Watch: Steelers Fan Is Unsure How to Feel Following Antonio Brown's Trade to Raiders

You have to appreciate this honesty.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 10, 2019

Antonio Brown is finally leaving Pittsburgh.

The four-time All-Pro wide receiver requested a trade from the team he spent the first nine years of his career with and was nearly dealt to the Buffalo Bills Thursday.

However, that deal was unable to get finalized, opening the door for the Oakland Raiders to make a move to land the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Naturally, Brown's actual trade, like the almost-trade to Buffalo, drew a lot of reaction on social media.

While many either congratulated Brown for getting to restructure his deal or scorned him for forcing his way out of Pittsburgh in such a public manner, one Steelers fan was honest with the fact that they are still not sure about how to process this trade.

Since the Raiders played the AFC North in 2018, there's no guarantee Brown will see his former team on the field until 2021.

Maybe by then, the fans will have a better idea on how to deal with everything that transpired since Brown missed the season finale.

