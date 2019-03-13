Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Apologizes for Recording Video While Driving 105 MPH

Jackson said he "made a bad decision" after posting a video that showed him speeding without a seatbelt on.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 13, 2019

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson issued an apology on Wednesday for recording and posting a video that showed him driving at 105 miles per hour.

In a video recording taken on his cell phone, Jackson appeared to be excessively speeding without wearing a seatbelt. The video was removed from Jackson's Instagram on Wednesday.

"I made a bad decision and will set a better example going forward," Jackson tweeted.

Jackson, 22, became the youngest quarterback to start an NFL playoff game last season. The 32nd overall pick in last year's draft, Jackson replaced veteran quarterback Joe Flacco as the Ravens' starting quarterback, winning six of his seven regular-season starts and leading Baltimore to an AFC North title.

Jackson finished the 2018 season with 1,201 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 695 yards and five scores.

The Ravens traded Flacco to the Denver Broncos and named Jackson their starter in 2019.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message