Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson issued an apology on Wednesday for recording and posting a video that showed him driving at 105 miles per hour.

In a video recording taken on his cell phone, Jackson appeared to be excessively speeding without wearing a seatbelt. The video was removed from Jackson's Instagram on Wednesday.

"I made a bad decision and will set a better example going forward," Jackson tweeted.

Jackson, 22, became the youngest quarterback to start an NFL playoff game last season. The 32nd overall pick in last year's draft, Jackson replaced veteran quarterback Joe Flacco as the Ravens' starting quarterback, winning six of his seven regular-season starts and leading Baltimore to an AFC North title.

Jackson finished the 2018 season with 1,201 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 695 yards and five scores.

The Ravens traded Flacco to the Denver Broncos and named Jackson their starter in 2019.