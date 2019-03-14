Odell Beckham is now in Cleveland, but expect Eli Manning to remain in New York in 2019. The Giants "do not expect to move on" from the two-time Super Bowl MVP before the season begins, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Manning enters the final year of his contract in 2019. He is slated to earn $11.5 million, with a $5 million roster bonus due on Saturday. New York would save $17 million if it released Manning before Saturday.

The 38-year-old QB is a potential stop-gap option for New York as it looks for a quarterback of the future. The Giants have the No. 6 and No. 17 picks in the 2019 draft, and could look to pick Oklahoma's Kyler Murray, Ohio State's Dwyane Haskins or Missouri's Drew Lock in the first round. New York could also potentially trade for Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen, who is reportedly on the trade block as Arizona eyes Murray with the No. 1 pick.

Manning is New York's franchise leader in wins, passing yards and touchdowns. He led the Giants to a pair of Super Bowls, defeating the Patriots in Feb. 2008 and Feb. 2012.

New York finished last in the NFC East in 2018 at 5–11. Manning threw for 4,299 yards and 21 touchdowns.