Report: Teddy Bridgewater Returning to Saints on One-Year, $7.25M Deal

Despite meeting with the Miami Dolphins, Bridgewater has decided to remain in New Orleans.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 14, 2019

Teddy Bridgewater will remain with the New Orleans Saints as the team's backup quarterback, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported on Thursday.

According to Russini, Bridgewater has decided to return to New Orleans despite meeting with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday. Bridgewater also reportedly had a "bigger deal" on the table from Miami but chose to remain Drew Brees's backup since the offer was not "life-changing money."

Bridgewater now will sign a one-year, $7.25 million fully guaranteed contract with the Saints, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 26-year-old quarterback appeared to confirm his return to New Orleans with a post on Twitter.

Bridgewater was drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings. Despite being named the league's Rookie of the Year in 2014 and earning a 2015 Pro Bowl nod, Bridgewater's career took a turn when he suffered a season-ending ACL tear and dislocated his knee at the beginning of the 2016 season.

After being released by the Vikings following the 2017 season, Bridgewater joined the New York Jets in March 2018 on a one-year deal. He was later traded to New Orleans.

Bridgewater played in five games for the Saints last season and completed 60.9% of his attempts for 118 passing yards.

 

