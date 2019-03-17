Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat reportedly has a pre-existing heart condition, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sweat, listed 6'6" and 260 pounds, recorded the fastest 40-yard dash time ever logged by a defensive lineman during the 2019 NFL combine, officially completing it in 4.41 seconds.

Per Rapoport, combine doctors thoroughly examined Sweat's conditioned and cleared him to participate in the combine. Some players have been prevented from partaking in combine events due to health concerns in the past.

Sweat's condition had not been made public prior to Sunday's news. His agents issued a statement to NFL.com:

"Because of privacy issues, we are not allowed to comment specifically. But I will tell you that this is not news. Montez is the same person that was medically cleared to play and dominate the SEC, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL combine. No change in health and no change in domination!"

Sweat is projected to be a first-round pick in this year's draft. In the MMQB's Kalyn Kahler's latest mock, she forecasted Sweat to be selected by the Detroit Lions with the eighth pick.

The 2019 NFL draft is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 25.