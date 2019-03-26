Report: Dolphins Tried to Trade for QB Matthew Stafford Before 2018 Season

The Dolphins reportedly wanted to add Matthew Stafford to their roster.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 26, 2019

The Dolphins tried making a blockbuster trade to add Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to their roster before the start of the 2018 season, according to The Miami Herald's Armano Salguero. 

According to Salguero, former coach Adam Gase was looking to move on from quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Gase personally reached out to Lions coach Matt Patricia. While it is not believed that talks advanced as far as offers, Salguero reports that Gase would have offered at minimum Miami’s 2018 first-round pick and likely more. Patricia told Gase he wouldn't be willing to move on from the quarterback.

Gase is now the Jets head coach. 

Stafford, 31, was the No. 1 pick of the 2009 NFL draft by Detroit. He has never won a Super Bowl and went 367–for–555 last season for 3,777 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.  

Tannehill, 30, was traded to the Titans on March 15, along with a 2019 sixth-round pick for a 2019 seventh-round pick and a 2020 fourth-round pick. He started 88 career games for the Dolphins over the past seven seasons. He completed 1,829-of-2,911 passes for 20,434 yards and 123 touchdowns in his Dolphins career. Before the 2018 season, he missed 20 consecutive games with a knee injury.

