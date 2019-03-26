NFL Head Coaches Propose Putting an Official in Booth to Watch For ‘Clear, Obvious’ Mistakes

The 32 NFL head coaches crafted a proposal to add an official in the booth to oversee "clear and obvious" mistakes.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 26, 2019

The 32 NFL head coaches crafted a proposal to add an official in the booth to oversee "clear and obvious" mistakes, reports Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. 

According to Breer, the official would oversee defensive pass interference, offensive pass interference, roughing the passer and defenseless player rules. The coaches voted on it 32–0 to present it at the NFL owners meetings. But the NFL isn't planning a vote on it, and some coaches are not happy, according to Breer. NFL owners are meeting in Phoenix this week. NFL coaches had a breakfast Tuesday morning.

The move comes after a missed pass interference cost the Saints a Super Bowl berth. The Rams beat the Saints in the NFC Championship, and since then, New Orleans head coach Sean Payton has been advocating for better officiating. The head coach is on the NFL's competition committee, which has proposed expanded replay for pass interference.

The no-call came with under two minutes left in the NFC Championship. With the Saints facing third-and-10 on the Rams' 13-yard line, quarterback Drew Brees threw an incomplete pass to Tommylee Lewis. The Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman broke up the pass but appeared to make contact with Lewis well before the pass came. Without what should've been a penalty against Los Angeles, the Rams got the ball back, kicked a game-tying field goal before beating the Saints 26–23 in overtime.

