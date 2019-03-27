Former Packers and Raiders receiver Jordy Nelson is retiring, according to NFL Network analyst and former Green Bay teammate James Jones.

Nelson played for Oakland in 2018 after nine seasons with the Packers, but the Raiders cut him after acquiring Antonio Brown from the Steelers.

Nelson was drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft. He won Super Bowl XLV with Green Bay in February 2011 and reached the Pro Bowl in 2014. Nelson has the third-most catches of any player in Packers history, trailing only Sterling Sharpe and Donald Driver. His 69 touchdowns are the second-most of any Green Bay receiver behind only Don Hutson.

Nelson, who played college football at Kansas State, registered four seasons over 1,000 receiving yards in his career. He tallied double-digit touchdown catches twice, leading the NFL with 14 touchdown catches in 2016. He was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2016.

🚨After more than a decade in the NFL, my brother, former #Packers & #Raiders WR @JordyRNelson is calling it a career. He’s stepping away from the game with more than 8,500 yards...72+ TD’s and as a SB Champion! I’m proud of him and happy for him and his family! #Ese’ #Respect — James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) March 27, 2019

Nelson caught 63 passes in 2018, finding the end zone three times.

The Packers reached the playoffs seven times with Nelson. They have not made the playoffs since he left Green Bay, going 7–9 in 2017 and 6–9–1 in 2018. Former head coach Mike McCarthy was fired in December 2018. Former Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur will lead the Packers in 2019.