Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will report to Berea for the first day of the Browns' offseason program on Monday, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported.

According to Breer, Beckham told the Browns he will be present when the team kicks off offseason preparations. Beckham and coach Freddie Kitchens have also been in communication leading up to the start of the program. Players are often not expected to show up this early in the offseason program, which is voluntary.

Beckhan was acquired by the Browns from the New York Giants on March 12 in exchange for a first-round pick in 2019 (No. 17 overall), the Browns' second third-round pick (No. 95 overall) this year, right guard Kevin Zeitler and safety Jabrill Peppers.

Beckham spent the first five seasons of his career with the Giants, who selected the wideout with No. 12 pick of the 2014 NFL draft. He caught 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns through 59 games during his tenure in New York.

Last season, Beckham appeared in 12 games, recording 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns. He missed the final four games of the regular season due to a quadriceps injury.

Beckham is scheduled to make $16.75 million in base salary in 2019, according to Spotrac.

The Browns have not made the playoffs since 2002 and have not won a playoff game since 1994.