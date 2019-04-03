Colts owner Jim Irsay said he would "like to win three [Super Bowls] in a row," according to the Indianapolis Star's Zak Keefer.

Irsay expressed confidence in Indianapolis' young roster, headlined by quarterback Andrew Luck. The Colts went 4–12 in 2017, but rebounded behind a healthy Luck in 2018. They finished last year with a 10–6 record and defeating the Texans in the AFC wild card round.

“I really feel like this is a young team that’s ascending,” Irsay said.

No team in NFL history has won three-straight Super Bowls. The Patriots are the last team to repeat, taking home the Lombardi Trophy following the 2003 and 2004 seasons. There have been eight repeat champions, including the 1993 and 1994 Cowboys, 1979 and 1980 Steelers and 1967 and 1968 Packers.

Irsay was the Colts owner when they won their second Super Bowl in franchise history February 2007. He became the team's majority owner in 1997 after his father Robert Irsay died. Robert Irsay bought the Baltimore Colts in 1972.

The Colts have reached the postseason 15 times in 22 seasons under Irsay.