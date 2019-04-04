FanDuel to Pay Out AAF Futures Bets, Names Apollos as Champions

FanDuel named the Orlando Apollos as AAF champions and will pay out futures bets on them.

By Jenna West
April 04, 2019

FanDuel Sportsbook plans to pay out all Alliance of American Football straight futures bets as winners after the league said it was suspending operations this week, the company announced on Wednesday.

FanDuel declared the Orlando Apollos as AAF champions and will name the league's other seven teams as winners, including the Memphis Express and Atlanta Legends that were eliminated from the playoffs. The Apollos, coached by Steve Spurrier, had a league-best record of 7–1.

Paying out all bets as winners will only cost FanDuel "just under $10,000," according to ESPN.

The SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas will also refund all AAF futures bets and grade them as no action since the championship game wasn't played, reports ESPN.

The AAF announced on Tuesday that it was suspending all operations despite being just eight weeks into its inaugural season. AAF majority owner Tom Dundon told USA Today last week that the league was in jeopardy of folding if it wasn't able to use young NFL talent in its second season.

