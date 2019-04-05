Source: DeMarcus Lawrence, Cowboys Finalizing Five-Year, $105 Million Extension

The Cowboys had franchise tagged the two-time Pro Bowler earlier this offseason.

By Kaelen Jones
April 05, 2019

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and the Cowboys reportedly agreed on the principles of a new five-year contract worth $105 million, a source told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first to report the terms of the agreement.

Lawrence's deal will reportedly include $65 million guaranteed, the most first-year cash included in a non-QB contract in NFL history.

The Cowboys franchise tagged Lawrence earlier this offseason. The deal was due to pay him $20,571,600 during the 2019 season. 

Dallas selected the 27-year-old pass rusher out of Boise State with the No. 34 pick of the 2014 NFL draft. He's registered 34.0 total sacks and and forced nine fumbles in five seasons.

Lawrence has been named Pro Bowler each of the past two seasons. Last year, he recorded 10.5 sacks, which was tied for the 17th most in the league.

In 2017, Lawrence was named a second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press after tallying 14.5 sacks, which ranked second among all players. The season before, he was given a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's drug policy.

