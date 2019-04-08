At least one quarterback prospect in this year's class has garnered comparison to legendary Patriots signal-caller Tom Brady. And it wasn't Oklahoma's Kyler Murray, Duke's Daniel Jones or Missouri's Drew Lock.

Former NFL quarterback and Elite 11 head coach Trent Dilfer told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that he sees similarities between Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins and Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion. Dilfer previously worked with Haskins at his Elite 11 recruiting camp.

“I thought Dwayne should’ve waited, but he’s the most like Tom Brady of anyone we’ve had," Dilfer said. "He sees it like Tom, he works at it, he plays that way. He plays on time, with his intellectual process. I don’t want to compare anyone to Brady, but he’s Tom Brady-ish.”

Brady, a University of Michigan product, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft. He's gone on to win three league MVP awards, notch three All-Pro appearances and 14 Pro Bowls.

Haskins declared for the draft after serving as the Buckeyes' starter for one season. He thre for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year.