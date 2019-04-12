Jon Gruden Gives Raiders GM Mike Mayock Draft Advice: 'Don't Mess It Up'

The Raiders have three first-round draft picks in this year's draft.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 12, 2019

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden had some simple advice for general manager Mike Mayock ahead of this year's NFL draft.

"Don't mess it up, dude," Gruden told Mayock, per ESPN. "I took a lot of of slings to get you three first-round picks."

Mayock is approaching his first draft as general manager since the Raiders hired him in December 2018 to replace Reggie McKenzie. Oakland has three first-round draft picks following trade deals that sent Khalil Mack to Chicago and Amari Cooper to Dallas.

In addition to their own pick at fourth-overall, the Raiders also own the No. 24 and No. 27 pick. 

Mayock suggested that he might consider trading one of the top selections to earn more picks in the draft's second and third rounds.

"Between 24, 27 and 35 we have three awesome opportunities," Mayock said said. "I happen to like 20 through 60. Always have. I think there are a lot of guys that love the game and are safer picks, sometimes, than top-10 picks. I'd love to get a couple more picks in there. We've got a lot of holes that need to be filled and I think that's a really good place to go fishing."

The NFL draft will take place in Nashville from April 25-27.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message