Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is still recovering from a back injury he suffered last season, which he said Monday at the beginning of the team's offseason training program.

"It's still getting there. It's still getting there," Wentz said when asked if the bone is fully healed. "Some of this stuff just takes time, but that's not really the main concern. It's just kind of how I feel, and I feel pretty good with where I'm at."

Wentz missed the end of the regular season and the Eagles' playoff run with a stress fracture. Wentz said he's been cleared for some football activities and said he's hopeful he'll be ready by OTAs, which begin May 21.

Wentz suffered a 2017 season-ending injury after tearing his ACL. Quarterback Nick Foles took over, leading Philadelphia to a Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots. Foles now plays for the Jaguars.