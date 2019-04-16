Russell Wilson decided early in the morning on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, that he was going to take a moment out of his day and stunt harder than he ever stunted before in his life by announcing his new record-setting contract while he was in bed with his wife Ciara.

Straight. Flex.

To think, not that long ago, this was Russell Wilson.

But it looks like ole Magic Russ turned in his Bag of Tricks for gold chains that he keeps on his neck while he lies in bed with his R&B diva wife. And on top of that, he's the first to tell the world he agreed to a new contract that reportedly pays him more than Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers was the NFL's highest-paid player for all of seven months before Wilson took it upon himself to scoop Adam Schefter and announce he was staying with the squad he won a Super Bowl with for another four years for $140 million.

But what's important is that he did it with three chains on his chest and a baddie by his side. There was no need for Russ to pull up on Twitter in the middle of the night like he was the Black Joe Montana to say something that was going to be reported about 30 minutes later. But he did it anyway.

If Russell Wilson really has this much juice now, I don't see how you can't root for him.

In fact, I don't see how you can't pick him to lead the Seahawks out the NFC at this point.

Matt Ryan could never drop a video like this after midnight. Kirk Cousins has never looked that cool. Matthew Stafford's swag could never dream of reaching these levels. And we're not even going to address Dak Prescott.

There is a ‘Get Out’ mural saying #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is stuck in Jerry Jones’ sunken place.https://t.co/KKAZIua4En pic.twitter.com/796vv8BH1H — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 4, 2018

So while Rodgers is fighting off a "smear attack" dissecting his relationship with his former coach, Russell Wilson is taking a page from Tom Brady's book and reminding us all that his real life is better than our dreams via social media.

He's counting his stacks with his lady under his arm and gold links tangled in his taco meat as the highest-paid NFL player in the world. Life is good over on that side, and this is one of the few times I could understand hating on somebody else's success.