Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Undergoes Surgery to Remove Brain Tumor

Kelly Stafford was diagnosed with a benign tumor in March after experiencing diziness and bouts of vertigo.

By Michael Shapiro
April 17, 2019

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly will undergo surgery to remove a brain tumor on Wednesday, according to the Detroit Free Press' Kyle Meinke

Kelly Stafford was diagnosed with a benign tumor in March, per the Free Press. She reportedly received an MRI last month after experiencing diziness and bouts of vertigo. 

"All I heard was brain tumor & that they had to do surgery to take it out.. so that is what we are going to do & we believe we found the best doctor to do it," Stafford wrote on Instagram on April 3.

Kelly and Matthew Stafford have been married since 2015, currently parenting three daughters. They met while Matthew was a quarterback at Georgia from 2006-08. 

Matthew Stafford has thrown for 38,526 yards and 237 touchdowns in 141 career starts with Detroit. The Lions finished 2018 last in the NFC North at 6–10. 

 
 

