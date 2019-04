Opening Lines for Every Week 1 NFL Game

The NFL's 2019 regular season schedule is finally out, and that means Vegas has also started releasing its NFL lines! The season kicks off with an NFC North matchup between the rival Packers and Bears on Thursday, Sept. 5, and then the other 30 teams will start their campaigns off on Sunday or Monday.

Below is a full list of Week 1 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Thursday, Sept. 5 - 8:20 p.m. ET

Packers at Bears (-3.5)

Over/Under: 46

Sunday, Sept. 8 - 1:00 p.m. ET

Rams (-2.5) at Panthers

Over/Under: 47.5

Titans at Browns (-5)

Over/Under: 45

Chiefs (-5.5) at Jaguars

Over/Under: 52.5

Ravens (-3.5) at Dolphins

Over/Under: 37

Falcons at Vikings (-4.5)

Over/Under: 47.5

Bills (-3.5) at Jets

Over/Under: 38.5

Redskins at Eagles (-8)

Over/Under: 46.5

Sunday, Sept. 8 - 4:05 p.m. ET

Colts at Chargers (-3.5)

Over/Under: 48

Bengals at Seahawks (-7.5)

Over/Under: 43.5

Sunday, Sept. 8 - 4:25 p.m. ET

Lions at Cardinals (Pick 'em)

Over/Under: 49

Giants at Cowboys (-7.5)

Over/Under: 46.5

49ers at Buccaneers (-2.5)

Over/Under: 49

Sunday, Sept. 8 - 8:20 p.m. ET

Steelers at Patriots (-6)

Over/Under: 51.5

Monday, Sept. 9 - 7:10 p.m. ET

Texans at Saints (-7.5)

Over/Under: 53.5

Monday, Sept. 9 - 10:20 p.m. ET

Broncos at Raiders (-2.5)

Over/Under: 43