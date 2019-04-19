In less than one week, the Arizona Cardinals will be selecting the first pick of the 2019 NFL draft in Nashville.

Most think that the decision will come down to Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray and Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa.

Meanwhile, the business of the NFL is still going on with players who are looking for extensions or were tagged with franchise tenders waiting for long-tern deals.

One player who scored big is Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who reached a four-year, $140 million extension that includes a $65 million signing bonus, making him the highest-paid player in the league.

Here are the latest rumors surrounding the draft and news around the NFL.

• People around the NFL are convinced that the New York Giants will take a quarterback with the No. 6 pick.The Giants also have the No. 17 pick after trading wide receiver Odell Beckham. General manager Dave Gettleman says the team is not going to draft for need. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Atlanta Falcons and wide receiver Julio Jones are getting closer to a new contract. (Jeff Schultz, The Athletic)

• Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn said quarterback Matthew Stafford's absence won't affect the team's draft plans. (NFL.com)

• Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins says he would have no problem backing up Eli Manning should be selected by the New York Giants. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Miami Dolphins have not engaged in extension discussions with running back Kenyan Drake. (Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post)