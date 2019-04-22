Colts first-team All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard proved to be a diamond-in-the-rough following an impressive rookie season. But the reigning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year's latest effort off the field may prove to be just as admirable, if not more.

On Sunday, a woman named Martha Isbell shared a video on Twitter showing Leonard changing her tire on the side of a road.

@Colts Darius Leonard continues to be an outstanding player on and off the field. So thankful to God that he stopped and helped me. Much love! pic.twitter.com/EKdmpCdYbH — Martha Isbell (@mottjones) April 21, 2019

"No problem," says Leonard, who appears to be wearing Colts workout clothes, after Isbell extends appreciation for his help.

Isbell lists Lake View, S.C., as her location on Twitter. Leonard, whom Indianapolis selected in the second round of the 2018 draft, was born in Nichols, S.C. He went to college at South Carolina State.

Leonard made 15 appearances (all starts) for the Colts last year. He recorded 163 total tackles (111 solo), including four forced fumbles and two interceptions during his rookie campaign.