Watch: Colts LB Darius Leonard Stops and Changes Stranger's Tire

Leonard led the league in tackles and was named an All-Pro during his rookie season.

By Kaelen Jones
April 22, 2019

Colts first-team All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard proved to be a diamond-in-the-rough following an impressive rookie season. But the reigning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year's latest effort off the field may prove to be just as admirable, if not more.

On Sunday, a woman named Martha Isbell shared a video on Twitter showing Leonard changing her tire on the side of a road.

"No problem," says Leonard, who appears to be wearing Colts workout clothes, after Isbell extends appreciation for his help.

Isbell lists Lake View, S.C., as her location on Twitter. Leonard, whom Indianapolis selected in the second round of the 2018 draft, was born in Nichols, S.C. He went to college at South Carolina State.

Leonard made 15 appearances (all starts) for the Colts last year. He recorded 163 total tackles (111 solo), including four forced fumbles and two interceptions during his rookie campaign.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message