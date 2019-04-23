Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon has reportedly officially signed his restricted free agent tender, reports ESPN's Field Yates.

This ensures Gordon will play in New England if he plays this upcoming season.

Gordon, 28, is on suspension for "multiple violations" of the NFL's drug policy, but it was reported in February that he could be reinstated by the start of training camp for the upcoming season. The receiver was suspended in December and he later announced that he was "stepping away from football," to focus on his mental health.

Gordon has had a troubled history with the league's substance abuse policy as he missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons for violating the policy.

Last season, Gordon recorded 40 catches for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games with the Patriots.