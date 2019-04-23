In 48 hours, the speculation will be over with the Arizona Cardinals making the first pick of the 2019 NFL draft in Nashville.

Most think that the decision will come down to Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray or Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa.

Meanwhile, the business of the NFL is still going on with players who are looking for extensions or were tagged with franchise tenders waiting for long-tern deals.

One player who scored big is Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who reached a four-year, $140 million extension that includes a $65 million signing bonus, making him the highest-paid player in the league.

Teams also have until May 3 to exercise fifth-year options on players selected in the 2016 draft's first round.

Here are the latest rumors surrounding the draft and news around the NFL.

• The Raiders are planning to make a surprising pick at No. 4, Last week, the team reportedly sent its entire scout team home, concerned about possible leaks. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Baltimore Ravens have exercised the fifth-year option on left tackle Ronnie Stanley. (Field Yates, ESPN.com)

• Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary has a shoulder injury from college. It won't prevent him from playing this season. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has signed his franchise tag worth $15.2 million. The two sides have until July 15 to try to work out a multi-year contract.

• Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said he’s open to trading either up or down on Thursday. Pittsburgh has 10 total picks in this year's draft. (Steelers.com)

• The San Diego Chargers say they are receptive to trading back in the draft. San Diego's first pick will be 28th overall. (Chargers.com)

• The New York Jets seem "determined" to trade down in the first round of the draft. The Jets have the third overall pick on Thursday. (Ralph Vacchiano, SNY)

• The Cardinals using the No. 1 pick on Murray now seems unlikely. (Pete Prisco, CBS Sports)

• Arizona State wide receiver N’Keal Harry did a private workout with the Arizona Cardinals. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)