The speculation will be over with the Arizona Cardinals making the first pick of the 2019 NFL draft in Nashville as teams once again load up on talent hoping to end the season in Miami for Super Bowl LIV.

Most think that the decision will come down to Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray or Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa.

Meanwhile, the business of the NFL is still going on with players who are looking for extensions or were tagged with franchise tenders waiting for long-tern deals.

One player who scored big is Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who reached a four-year, $140 million extension that includes a $65 million signing bonus, making him the highest-paid player in the league.

Teams also have until May 3 to exercise fifth-year options on players selected in the 2016 draft's first round.

Here are the latest rumors surrounding the draft and news around the NFL.

• The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to sign quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract extension before Thursday's draft. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• Demver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris requests a new contract or trade. Harris, 29, has two years left on a $42.5 million contract he signed in 2014. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• The Seahawks have traded defensive end Frank Clark to the Chiefs. Seattle will receive a 2019 first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick in the deal. The two teams will exchange third round draft picks in the 2019 NFL draft. The Chiefs also agreed to a five-year, $105.5 million deal with Clark. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• 49ers’ franchise kicker Robbie Gould has pulled his contract proposals that he sent to San Francisco and told the team he will not negotiate or sign a long-term deal with them, and he would like to be traded. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Raiders are planning to make a surprising pick at No. 4, Last week, the team reportedly sent its entire scout team home, concerned about possible leaks. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)