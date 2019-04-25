Watch: Dwayne Haskins Appears Unbothered the Giants Selected QB Daniel Jones

The Ohio State quarterback was projected to go high in the draft, and many expected the Giants to take him instead of Duke's Daniel Jones.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 25, 2019

The first time Dwayne Haskins plays the Giants, you should make sure you tune in.

The Ohio State quarterback was long suspected as the potential pick for New York with the No. 6 selection in the 2019 NFL draft, but when the Giants sent in their pick, they decided to go in a different direction.

The reason behind the decision wasn't that New York didn't want a quarterback to eventually replace Eli Manning. The Giants just wanted Duke's Daniel Jones over the man who broke Drew Brees's Big Ten record for touchdown passes in a season by 11 scores.

But despite getting skipped over, Haskins didn't seem fazed by the Giants' decision.

And since the Redskins selected Haskins with the No. 15 pick, the Giants will get to see him twice a season going forward.

He looks pretty happy about how this worked even though he grew up a Giants fan.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message