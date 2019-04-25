The first time Dwayne Haskins plays the Giants, you should make sure you tune in.

The Ohio State quarterback was long suspected as the potential pick for New York with the No. 6 selection in the 2019 NFL draft, but when the Giants sent in their pick, they decided to go in a different direction.

The reason behind the decision wasn't that New York didn't want a quarterback to eventually replace Eli Manning. The Giants just wanted Duke's Daniel Jones over the man who broke Drew Brees's Big Ten record for touchdown passes in a season by 11 scores.

But despite getting skipped over, Haskins didn't seem fazed by the Giants' decision.

Dwayne Haskins was all of us when the #Giants drafted Daniel Jones 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bDiKohM8Zh — Roto Street Journal (@RotoStJournal) April 26, 2019

And since the Redskins selected Haskins with the No. 15 pick, the Giants will get to see him twice a season going forward.

The call. Dwayne was on his third Shirley temple when the Redskins called for their QB. pic.twitter.com/UsYffeEE69 — Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) April 26, 2019

He looks pretty happy about how this worked even though he grew up a Giants fan.