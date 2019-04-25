This upcoming season will be the NFL's 100th, so it's only right the league does something big for the moment, right?

Well, the decision was to gift one lucky fan with season tickets for 100 years at the 2019 NFL draft.

And that lucky fan was Gregory Hampton, who was introduced as a lover of the Giants.

This is awesome.@Giants fan Gregory Hampton just won season tickets for the next 100 years!



Congratulations, Gregory! #NFL100

If the NFL doesn't fold before he gets to take full advantage of this deal, he'll get to watch a lot of Eli Manning.