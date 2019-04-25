Watch: Giants Fan Wins Season Tickets for 100 Years at 2019 NFL Draft

This guy is going to be able to hit up MetLife Stadium until 2119 thanks to the NFL.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 25, 2019

This upcoming season will be the NFL's 100th, so it's only right the league does something big for the moment, right?

Well, the decision was to gift one lucky fan with season tickets for 100 years at the 2019 NFL draft.

And that lucky fan was Gregory Hampton, who was introduced as a lover of the Giants.

If the NFL doesn't fold before he gets to take full advantage of this deal, he'll get to watch a lot of Eli Manning.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message