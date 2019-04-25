Watch: Pete Carroll's 2019 #SeahawksDraftClues Are Here

Last year, the Seahawks selected San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny.

By Kaelen Jones
April 25, 2019

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll shared an interesting video on Thursday afternoon just hours ahead of the 2019 NFL draft.

The video features Carroll playing the iconic recurring piano chord progression of Bill Wither's "Lean On Me" before turning to a camera to explain that the sequence is his official draft clue for who Seattle will choose with the No. 21 pick.

That was followed by a link to Marvin Gaye's 1972 live performance of "What's Going On," keeping with the theme of Motown songs.

Apparently, Carroll has been providing social media clues for whom the Seahawks have planned on selecting with their first pick since 2010! (Seahawks fans, apologies for not realizing this sooner.)

Last year, Carroll put out a series of GIFs that were supposed to allude to Seattle eventually taking San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny with the 27th pick of the 2018 draft. No one apparently guessed the pick correctly.

